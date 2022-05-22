Imelda May responds to backlash after supporting Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard trial

Imelda May has responded to the backlash she’s received online, after she publicly supported Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The former couple are currently squaring off at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, where private details about their relationship are being aired out – including serious allegations of domestic violence.

Amid the ongoing trial, which is expected to end later this month, Irish singer Imelda took to Twitter to share her support for the actor.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of them together, she wrote: “Johnny is the kindest, coolest, most thoughtful, considerate, respectful, truthful, heartfull humans you could ever know ❤️ #johnnydepp.” [sic]

It wasn’t long before the Dublin native started receiving backlash on social media, as many criticised her for supporting someone with such serious allegations against them.

In a follow up tweet, Imelda responded to the criticism by writing: “I believe in love, truth, safety, respect, kindness and compassion regardless of gender. I’m not a judge nor jury.”

“Supporting one doesn’t always condemn another. Being cruel doesn’t help. Empathy and understanding does. I have no hate just hope. Have a peaceful night,” she added.

I believe in love, truth, safety, respect, kindness and compassion regardless of gender. I’m not a judge nor jury.

Supporting one doesn’t always condemn another.

Being cruel doesn’t help.

Empathy and understanding does.

I have no hate just hope.

Have a peaceful night. — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) May 21, 2022

In another post today, the 47-year-old tweeted: “I surprise myself with my continuous naivety of the viciousness of Twitter.”

Johnny, 57, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Back in November 2020, Johnny lost his highly publicised UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.”

The court upheld that the tabloid’s claims were “substantially true,” and Amber testified to back up the claims.

In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled. However, in this case, he is suing Amber directly.

The trial at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia is expected to last another week.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.