I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough speaks out amid police probe into death threats against him

I’m A Celebrity’s Dean McCullough has spoken out as he revealed the police are investigating death threats made against him.

The 33-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of the show, confessed he has been “struggling to get up” amid the abuse he has been facing.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, he revealed: “When I came out of the jungle, I started getting so many death threats.”

“People tell me they wish I’d got AIDS and died or that if they see me in the street they’re going to batter me,” he continued.

“People were saying they were to come to my work at the BBC and my house. It hurt. It was really heavy stuff.”

“The police came to my house and took a statement and now the details have been passed to police forces across the UK. They are investigating. They’ve already managed to identify some of the people who sent me death threats,” Dean stated.

“There are 35 different accounts that were classed as having malicious contact and 12 of them were aggravated malicious contact, which is basically a death threat. They’re being identified.”

According to the article, Dean informed Greater Manchester Police about the threats, and they have now opened an investigation and called in outside assistance.

On Good Morning Britain last year, Dean talked candidly about his tragic past of homelessness.

During a video call with broadcasters Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway, Dean talked candidly about growing up without a permanent home.

He shared: “From my own personal experience, we were homeless whenever I was younger. My mum was forced out of the home and I went with her, and we shared a bedroom and we shared a sofa.”

Dean added: “At the time, I was going to school, I was getting dressed up every day, I was fed well, and we were surprisingly quite happy and made the most of that situation and at the time, I wouldn’t have called that homeless.”