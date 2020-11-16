Viewers took to Twitter to share hilarious reactions to the first show

I’m A Celebrity kicks off the series with an action-packed show

The new season of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here aired on Sunday night, with the first episode already filled with tears, laughter, and puking.

Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard, Hollie Arnold and Mo Farah entered the series via helicopter, where they were dropped off at the bottom of a cliff for their first challenge.

Meanwhile Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Giovanna Fletcher, Jessica Plummer and Jordan North were driven to the top of the cliff by jeep as they awaited their first unknown task.

The challenge saw the celebs at the top of the cliff abseil down and attempt to retrieve the campmates’ 10 ruck sacks, which were hanging over the edge.

To unlock the ruck sacks, the celebs had to answer questions correctly about their soon-to-be campmates, with incorrect answers meaning stars would be left without their bags for their first night.

Radio DJ Jordan was left physically sick with nerves ahead of the challenge, admitting: “I can’t believe I was sick, I’ve only been here 5 minutes and I’m puking up already.”

All the celebs managed to retrieve their ruck sacks, and abseiled to the bottom to meet their fellow campmates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

As they entered the camp, which is located in Gwrych Castle in Wales, the celebs were less than impressed with their new home.

“I’ve never seen a more… basic is putting it nicely – horrific bathroom,” Jordan complained, while Beverly noted: “The washroom – first of all its minging.”

“It needs a really good clean,” she added, “My hair… I will look like I’ve had Donald Trump’s hairdresser.”

More pictures of the #ImACeleb 2020 Camp pic.twitter.com/2GFI6Qe7Ho — I'm A Celeb UK News (@ImACelebUKGoss) November 12, 2020

As hosts Ant and Dec arrived at the camp, they brought some bad news for the celebs – the celebs would be part-taking in their first trial together.

‘The Gates To Hell’ saw the campmates fight to win their first meals, as they were joined by cockroaches, crickets, mealworms and maggots in cages.

Working together to manoeuvre the stars from cage to cage, the celebs succeeded in getting seven stars to the final gate, meaning seven meals for camp.

The first meal was rabbit, with Jessica refusing to try the dish, explaining: “I had a pet rabbit when I was a kid called Boris and I just think of him.”

Viewers voted for the celebs they wanted to see partake in Monday night’s Bushtucker Trial ‘The Viper Vault’, with Jordan and Shane being chosen.

Following the first episode, viewers took to Twitter to share their delight at the series return, sharing some hilarious reactions.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Jordan when he finds out he’s doing the trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/IptthKuooX — Abby Cleary (@abbyclearyy) November 15, 2020

Vernon Kay standing with everyone else #ImACeleb ￼ 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rUqoCpnTz7 — Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) November 15, 2020

Hollie Arnold after going 1.3738 seconds without saying ‘MBE #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j3bFDuJUYq — Im A Celeb Banter (@ImACeIebBanter) November 15, 2020

Actual photo of Jessica’s pet rabbit #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/R0WemlN619 — I’m a celeb memes 🙂 (@campmatememes) November 15, 2020