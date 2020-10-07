I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here’s first celebrity campmate reportedly confirmed

The celeb has previously starred on Strictly Come Dancing

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here’s first celebrity campmate reportedly...

The first celebrity campmate for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Here has reportedly been confirmed.

According to the MailOnline, former Strictly star AJ Pritchard has signed up for the popular show – which will see celebs head to Gwrych Castle in Wales to take on a series of challenges.

A source close to the dancer told the publication: “AJ is really excited – he can’t wait to get going and for the show to start.”

“It was always his aim to do more TV work after leaving Strictly and there’s no bigger challenge than I’m A Celeb.