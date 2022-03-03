I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here WILL return to Australia for 2022 series

ITV bosses have confirmed I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will return to Australia for the 2022 series.

The popular show has taken place in Wales for the last two years due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rosemary Newell, Director of Content, said today: “We expect I’m A Celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million.”

It comes after show hosts Ant and Dec revealed their hopes to head back to Australia for this year’s series.

Speaking on The One Show last month, Ant said: “Well, the plan is the jungle, so if all things…” before Dec interrupted to say: “Nothing against Wales!”

Ant insisted: “We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can.”

Dec then said: “That’s what we’re hoping, touch wood.”