I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here viewers left devastated after tonight’s eliminations

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here viewers left devastated after...

Viewers have been left devastated by tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here double elimination.

Ant and Dec revealed that Strictly star AJ Pritchard and Olympic athlete Mo Farah had received the fewest public votes, meaning their time on the show was up.

Both stars lasted 19 days in the castle, but many fans hoped the pair would make it to Friday night’s final.

One viewer tweeted: “sir mo farah owns my heart, he deserved to win”, while another wrote: “So sad really wanted AJ to win ….him and Jess should’ve been in the final.”

I cannot believe this nation has just voted Sir Mo Farah out of the jungle I'm livid #ImACelebrity — el🌙 (@elferealxix) December 2, 2020

sir mo farah owns my heart, he deserved to win #imaceleb — mol loves aleks (@actualIynarry) December 2, 2020

HOW HAS SHANE OUTLASTED MO FARAH 🤯😡 #ImACeleb — alex (@_alexros3) December 2, 2020

The fact that vernon and shane are in, rather than Aj and Mo. Indo not understand #ImACelebrity #ajpritchard #mofarah — George || FGxRiotMonkey (@o1george1o) December 2, 2020

Thought @Aj11Ace would have won in shock he didn't he was voted out today — darren kelly (@kellydarren) December 2, 2020

love aj and mo so much i’m gonna miss them🥺 #ImACelebrity #imaceleb — aims (@aiii1mee) December 2, 2020

WHO DIDN'T VOTE FOR MO FARAH? SHOW YOURSELVES IMMEDIATELY. #ImACeleb — Rishma Dosani (@Rishma_Dosani) December 2, 2020

Sending love to @Aj11Ace who's coming out and gonna find out his grandma passed away 😭😭 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Hafeezah (@feejjji) December 2, 2020

So sad that Sir @Mo_Farah has left the Castle….he has the biggest heart, biggest smile and the best sense of humour….I voted for him to stay, he was my king of the castle 👏❤️🏃🏾@imacelebrity @antanddec — Linda Rogers (@tankie76) December 2, 2020

Fans also sent extra love and support to AJ, who’s grandmother sadly passed away on Friday.

The dancer’s brother Curtis revealed that AJ would not find out about the passing of his beloved Nanna Angela until after his stint on the popular show.

Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, Jordan North and Shane Richie are the final four contestants on the show, with the King or Queen of the castle being crowned on Friday’s finale.