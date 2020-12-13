I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to return to our screens for special show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to return to our...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is making a return to our screens tonight.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle on last week’s final, after the series took place in Gwrych Castle in Wales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The official Twitter account for the popular series revealed that there would be a special show entitled “A Castle Story” airing tonight, giving viewers a chance to catch up with their favourite celebs.

They tweeted: “Missing the Campmates already? Well fear not, they’re back on your screens tonight reminiscing about their time in the Castle!”

According to Virgin Media One’s synopsis: “Ant and Dec and the cast of I’m a Celebrity… 2020 take an exclusive look back at the highs and lows of their Welsh castle experience.”

Giovanna, Jordan North, Shane Richie, Mo Farah, AJ Pritchard, Russell Watson, Ruthie Henshall, Jessica Plummer, Victoria Derbyshire, Vernon Kay, Hollie Arnold and Beverley Callard all took part in this year’s series.

I’m A Celebrity… A Castle Story airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.