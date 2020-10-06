I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here new location hit with flooding ahead of series return

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here new location hit with...

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here’s new location has been hit with flooding ahead of the return of the series.

The popular ITV series will be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Conwy later this year, instead of the show’s usual location of the Australian jungle – in order to restrict travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the castle has reportedly experienced flooding following a spell of bad weather in Wales.

A source told The Sun: “The crew are working around the clock as it is. But because of the dreadful weather they spent much of the weekend trying to remove standing water from areas of the building.”

“They’re now trying to work out a way to make sure that, if there’s bad weather when the show airs in November, it doesn’t affect filming,” the insider added.

“The jungle set was fine when it rained as there was natural drainage and streams.

“But an ancient castle with no proper piping systems is a whole different story. It’s a very soggy headache at the moment.”

This popular show has been hit with a number of potential issues ahead of the series return, with fans fearful that the show would be under threat after Wales was hit with new lockdown restrictions last week.

The Welsh government announced new guidelines starting last Thursday for four councils in North Wales – including Conwy – suspending people from different households meeting.

According to the official government website, “people will no longer be able to form, or be in, an extended household (sometimes called a bubble)”.

The guidelines also ban “meeting indoors with anyone who is not part of your household (people you live with) is not allowed at the moment”, with locals unable to leave their areas without “reasonable excuse” – such as work or education.

An ITV spokesman told The Sun: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

The series is expected to begin sometime in November, and a host of well-known faces have already been tipped to appear on the show.

Strictly pro-dancer AJ Pritchard, former England footballer John Barnes, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, and TV presenter Vernon Kay are just some of the famous faces rumoured for this year’s lineup.