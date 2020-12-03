One more campmate was sent home tonight

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here finalists have been revealed

The I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here finalists have been revealed.

EastEnders star Shane Richie received the fewest public votes on tonight’s show, meaning he was eliminated from the series.

Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay and Jordan North are the last three campmates remaining, with one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle on Friday night’s show.

On tonight’s show, the campmates took part in the highly anticipated ‘Celebrity Cyclone’, which saw the stars take on a water based obstacle course.

The celebrities battled their way through the course while carrying stars, as inflatable balls and water were thrown at them.

The final of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here airs on Friday, December 4 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.