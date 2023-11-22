I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here final date ‘confirmed’

ITV have reportedly confirmed the final date for their hit show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The series kicked off on Sunday, November 19 and saw 10 celebrities enter the Australian jungle, including Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson and This Morning host Josie Gibson.

The broadcasting network has now released the date of the show’s final, which sees the remaining contestants compete in the iconic celebrity cyclone challenge.

The Irish Sun has reported that the dramatic last episode will air on ITV on Sunday, December 10.

It will run for an impressive 100 minutes, kicking off at 9pm and concluding at 10.40pm.

Similar to previous year’s, the final is expected to have three campmates left standing.

The show is currently four episodes into its current run and has already seen drama enter the camp.

Two campmates came to blows during Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose came head to head when Nella became upset over a comment made by Fred the previous evening.

In the Bush Telegraph, Nella explained: “Last night after dinner Fred made a comment about him basically how he could be my dad. I took offence to that because one of the first conversations we had together was me opening up about the fact that my dad’s passed away.”

Nella then explained to Fred he’d made a comment the day before, saying: “You know that my mum’s dead, and you know that my dad’s dead. You know that, right?

“I’ve come to find out that every time I wanna get creative around the fire, or I want to have something my way, my own food that I am entitled to, my way, you tend to get an attitude, right?

“So yesterday, when I wanted to burn fat that you were going to throw away anyways, it’s not even something that we needed to survive in camp, you turned around to me, with an attitude and said, ‘You know I could be your dad, right?’

“To me, I don’t care how you said it to me, it’s disrespectful and I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want to be around you. I only allow people to disrespect me once. You hurt my feelings. I was very upset… you keep trying to speak to me when I don’t want to speak to you. I would rather stay away from you, I don’t want to eat your food, I don’t want to talk to you. We can just live, you live on that side, I live on this side.”

Fred replied: “I am so sorry. Can I just say? First of all, I am sorry I’ve offended you. I am unaware that you felt offended. I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation, I only said that in a way because I am older than you, I am 51 and you’re 26.”

Nella said: “I’m not stupid, you’re not going to little girl me, you’re not.”

Fred said: “Nella, it wasn’t like that at all.”

“Either I made a mistake and I said something and I offended you, I’m really sorry. I’m really sorry you feel like this.”

Nella accepted Fred’s apology but declared that she didn’t want to be friends with the First Dates star.