I’m A Celebrity crew ‘completely horror-stricken’ after spotting ghostly figures at Gwrych Castle

The castle is said to be haunted by the Countess of Dundonald

Crew members working on I’m A Celebrity are reportedly terrified, after spotting ghostly figures at Gwrych Castle.

The castle is said to be haunted by the Countess of Dundonald, who died back in 1924.

The ruins are regularly visited by ghost hunters, who believe the property is haunted by multiple spirits.

An insider told The Sun: “People thought they saw a figure at one of the windows a couple of nights ago — and that spot has been pretty much off limits ever since.”

Another source claimed: “The place is utterly terrifying at night. Several of the crew are completely horror-stricken and don’t want to go up to the castle.”

“There are lots of lights on the main sets but there are also many dark areas behind the scenes and some noises are extremely spooky.”

“Even staff who don’t believe in that sort of thing are reluctant to go up to some parts that were supposed to be used for running equipment and camera positions.

“If people keep getting scared, bosses are going to have to do something to combat it,” they added.