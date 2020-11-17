I’m A Celebrity confirms the arrival of TWO new campmates

Two more celebrities are set to enter the castle camp

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! teased the arrival of two new campmates at the end of tonight’s show.

The two new stars were revealed following an action-packed episode – which saw Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard and Jordan North win 10 stars in the stomach-churning eating trial.

First up is West End star Ruthie Henshall, who famously dated Prince Edward on and off for five years when she was younger.

Before entering the camp, Ruthie said: “I am really looking forward to going in. I have

been doing the same thing, which I adore, for 35 years and now I want to shake my life up a bit!”

“I have also got two teenagers and I can’t wait to get away from them! What’s worse – living with two teenagers or going in a castle – thank you very much, I will take the castle!”

The stage actress said she’d love to win, and admitted she wouldn’t rule out the chance of romance blossoming in camp.

“Whilst it is the last thing I am thinking about, if there was somebody rather lovely and delicious to look at around my age who was single as well, then that would make

it all the more lovely!”

The second new campmate is classical singer Russell Watson, who hopes to dispel a big misconception that tenors are snooty.

Before entering camp, Russell said: “I think people often view classical singers as being a bit snooty, posh and unapproachable. And I think I will 100 per cent dispel that myth

very quickly!”

“I am just going to go in and be myself. I don’t know yet whether they will have forged friendships or whether I will walk in there and they will be desperate to hear someone else’s stories!”

“I definitely think I will be the clown in the camp. And I will sing too as I have to keep my voice operating and working.”