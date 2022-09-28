I’m A Celebrity All Stars line-up ‘leaked’ ahead of 2023 series

The line-up for the highly anticipated I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars series has been leaked.

The Sun has revealed the 15 celebrities who have already reportedly filmed the 2023 spin-off series in South Africa.

According to the newspaper, the line-up includes Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, presenter Gillian McKeith, TOWIE star Georgia Toffolo, and model Janice Dickinson.

Coronation Street stars Andrew Whyment and Helen Flanagan, ex EastEnders actors Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash, presenter Myleene Klass and Olympian Fatima Whitbread have also reportedly signed up for the show.

They’re expected to join cricketer Phil Tufnell, boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder and Countdown star Carol Vorderman.

According to the publication, the 15 iconic celebrity campmates have already completed filming for the programme, which will air next year.

A show source said: “It’s a different format to Australia, who knows when and where celebrities will enter camp, literally anything could happen.”

“It’s not clear how many will start in camp or how many will be there by the end when one is crowned King or Queen of the jungle, possibly for a second time.”

“It’s the best of I’m A Celebrity, quite literally, but there’s some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers so it’s not going to be as straightforward as they might think.”