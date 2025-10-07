I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’ as fan favourite among famous faces already filming

ITV has officially announced that I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, the All Stars spin-off of its hit jungle series, will return for a second season in 2026.

The new series promises an exciting shake-up, featuring a fresh lineup of returning celebrity campmates, tougher trials than ever before, and – for the first time – a live public vote to crown the winner during a UK-filmed finale.

The spin-off, which debuted in 2023, will once again bring together some of the most iconic contestants from past seasons, as they battle it out in the challenging South African wilderness.

While they’ve all survived the Australian jungle, producers promise the terrain and tasks in South Africa will push even the toughest veterans to their limits.

Ant and Dec are confirmed to return as hosts, teasing an “epic” new season full of surprises, tougher trials, and shocking twists.

Although ITV has yet to officially confirm the full line-up, several former campmates have been heavily linked to the 2026 season – and according to reports, filming is already underway in South Africa.

Check out the rumoured line-up below, according to the Daily Mail:

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins famously quit just 72 hours into her stint back in 2014. However, she’s long expressed interest in a comeback.

In 2015, she told The Sun: “Everything would be different a second time. I’d be like Lara Croft and Angelina Jolie rolled into one, and I’d do the tasks.

“I’m not scared of nothing. Hopefully one day the producers may give me another chance.”

Now, it seems the GC is finally getting her second shot – and she’s determined to go the distance.

Harry Redknapp

Winner of the 2018 series, the beloved football manager won over fans with his stories about wife Sandra – and his aversion to jungle food.

He’s reportedly signed on for another go, hoping to become a two-time champion.

David Haye

The former boxing champ, who finished third in 2012, is also in talks for a return.

A source told The Sun that ITV bosses are keen to bring him back, and viewers can expect candid campfire conversations – including about his much-publicised relationships.

Craig Charles

Craig Charles left the show in 2014 after just four days following the sudden death of his brother.

Now, a decade later, the Coronation Street and Red Dwarf star is set to return, finally completing the journey he never got to finish.

Scarlett Moffatt

Crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2016, Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt is reportedly making a comeback to mark the 10th anniversary of her win.

Now a mum, she hopes to inspire her young son by showing her strength in camp once again.

Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh is also among those rumoured to be heading back to the jungle.

After his redemption arc in 2022, where he placed fifth, the comedian is reportedly in advanced talks to join the All Stars line-up for another chance at jungle glory.

Ashley Roberts

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, known for her memorable moments in the 2012 series, is rumoured to be on ITV’s wishlist.

Insiders say she’s a fan-favourite with “iconic” scenes that still live rent-free in viewers’ minds.

Adam Thomas

The Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor, who finished third in 2016, is reportedly preparing for a return.

A source described it as a “glorious comeback,” adding that his energy and popularity make him a natural pick.

Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah is rumoured to be taking part in the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb.

The Olympic gold medallist participated in the 2020 Wales-based version of the show and is now rumoured to be among the celebs flown to South Africa for the upcoming season.

Sinitta

Last seen in the jungle in 2011, Sinitta is reportedly joining the All Stars cast with hopes she’ll spill even more gossip about her famous exes, including Simon Cowell and Brad Pitt.

While ITV hasn’t officially confirmed the full line-up, anticipation is already building.

With returning fan-favourites, brand new challenges, and a live UK finale, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa 2026 is shaping up to be the most thrilling series yet.

Stay tuned for official announcements as the premiere approaches.

Beverley Callard

Coronation Street veteran Beverley, 68, was one of the celebrities who took part in I’m A Celebrity during 2020.

The actress did not film series in Australia, nor did the other cast members, Vernon Kay, Jordan North, and Hollie Arnold.

They filmed in North Wales at Gwrych Castle because of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the Corrie star will now be able to take advantage of some sunshine while participating in the show.

A source told The Sun: “When the chance came up to fly to South Africa and have a second spin of the wheel she jumped at the chance. She is out there now filming and will be trying her best to make it through to the final.”

Jimmy Bullard

Jimmy, a 46-year-old former English football star, participated in the show in 2014.

Alongside the GC, Gemma Collins, Craig Charles, and Melanie Sykes, Jimmy made an appearance in the jungle.

Carl Fogarty took first place, and Jake Quickenden of X Factor came in second.

A source told The Sun: “Jimmy had a brilliant time in the original series he took part in and it really opened the door to his broadcasting career. He was voted off first last time and he felt he had a lot more to give.”

“Now he’s got the chance to get stuck in again, although he’s a bit older so he is worried he might find it harder to rough it.”