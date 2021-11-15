I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up officially confirmed

The line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has been confirmed.

Ten celebrities will be heading to Gwrych Castle in Wales as the 2021 season kicks off this Sunday, November 21 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Ant & Dec will return to host the show, which will see the celebrities undertake grueling Trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Check out the 2021 line-up below:

Frankie Bridge – Pop Star & Presenter

She has always admitted doing I’m A Celebrity would be terrifying but now Frankie Bridge is determined to conquer her fears by taking part, vowing: “I’m scared of most things, but I want to push myself and show a side people have not seen before.”

The Saturdays star said: “I’m scared of rats, I am a fussy eater and I have a bit of a phobia of ketchup, so a pint of penis terrifies me! Any of the eating challenges will be my idea of hell.”

“I also hate spiders in my own home, being trapped in small spaces is a big thing for me and pretty much all of that is likely to happen which makes me go, ‘Why the hell are you doing it?’ And so that is exactly why I am doing it!”

The 32-year-old added: “There are going to be so many emotions in the Castle. I think it is going to be a total rollercoaster of laughing, crying, loving it, hating it, wanting to stay, wanting to go but that is what going on I’m A Celebrity is all bout. Now it is all sinking in that I am doing this programme, I can’t wait to go into the Castle.”

Danny Miller – Emmerdale Star

Emmerdale star Danny Miller admits he agonised over whether to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity because it meant leaving his newborn baby behind.

The actor, who has played Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle on and off for 13 years, explains he wants to show viewers what he is like in real life away from the soap.

The new father said: “I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron. It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I’ve been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it’s good to step outside your comfort zone.”

“I am sh*t scared of the eating Trials! I can’t even brush my teeth without being sick and I am dreading it if my gagging reflexes start, but that said, it won’t stop me doing the Trials!”

“Will I scream? I think it will be more of a yelp than a high pitch scream! It is going to be tough and I am also just hoping I don’t pass out if I have to do a coffin trial either!”

David Ginola – Football Legend

Football legend David Ginola admits he always “sets out to win” anything he does as he eyes up the ‘King of the Castle’ crown and reunites with some very special fans of his old club, Newcastle United – Ant and Dec.

The 54-year-old said: “It is starting to sink in now that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. When I got offered the chance to do the programme, I thought ‘why not’. It’s going to be a great experience and it’s the chance to spend three weeks in the Castle doing things you have never done in your life.”

“Because we have been in lockdown many times over the past two years, being locked in a Castle for I’m A Celebrity won’t be an issue for me… I am curious to see how I will be outside my comfort zone too. I am hoping to get only good things out of it.”

“Doing I’m A Celebrity has come at the perfect time for me and I am really looking forward to it all now. It’s also going to be a crazy experience!”

Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE – Choreographer

At 78, Dame Arlene Phillips is I’m A Celebrity’s oldest ever contestant but that is not stopping the former Strictly judge who is hoping to step into a fantasy world to help her overcome the famous Trials.

She said: “I still can’t believe I am doing it either but I love and admire everybody who has done the show, I admire their bravery and I have spoken to so many people who have done it. Everyone has loved the experience and told me how it has added something new to their lives and that is why I have said yes this year after being approached before.”

“Spiders, all those things you find on I’m A Celebrity – I don’t like them but I have this great fantasy that I can put myself in a place that will deal with it all.”

“I have never experienced anything like this before, but you only live once and it will be something so different.”

Louise Minchin – Broadcaster & ex BBC Breakfast Host

Former BBC Breakfast news presenter Louise Minchin is hoping to show her fun side on I’m A Celeb, but she admits not being able to find out the latest news headlines whilst in the Castle will be difficult.

The 53-year-old said: “Going on I’m A Celebrity is a big adventure. It is very different to sitting on the BBC Breakfast sofa and it will be scary and daunting but it will also be lots of fun.”

“I’ve driven past the Castle quite a few times and I am really excited for it to be in Wales again. This time last year I had a broken ankle and I literally sat on the sofa at home watching every single minute of it thinking, ‘Oh my gosh that Castle looks incredible, one day I would love to be part of it’ and now I am!”

“I have spent the last 20 years immersed in news every single day. For me to not know what is going on in the news is going to be extraordinary. Not having access to the phone and not constantly scrolling, looking at everything is a difficult thing to let go of but I am also actually looking forward to it.”

“The biggest challenge for me is going to be small spaces,” she explained. “I can’t get in a lift with too many people in and I would rather walk up the stairs than get in the lift. And anything with cockroaches, spiders or rats I will squeal and scream. That is not my idea of fun at all!”

“My family are very worried I will scream a lot and make a terrible fuss. But they are also really excited because they know how much I love challenging myself.”

Matty Lee – Olympic Gold Medallist

After winning Gold with Tom Daley in the 10 metres synchronised diving at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Matty Lee admits it is the “cherry on the cake” to be taking part in his favourite TV show I’m A Celeb.

The 23-year-old said: “Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics. I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year!”

“Everyone knows who Tom Daley is but people don’t necessarily know who I am. But without each other, we would never have achieved what we have achieved. He always gives me credit where it is due and I also do too. He is really happy for me to grow as an individual and I think it is a chance for people to get to know me better.”

“I trained for the Olympics and knew what to expect. I haven’t eaten animal do da before and so it is going to be tough! I am excited for it all though and doing this programme really is the cherry on the cake.”

“I am really looking forward to the Trials and also, to be around different people will be fun too. I am used to just being around athletes. I think I will definitely freak out at rats and I know I will scream. Heights won’t be an issue though! I am obviously used to diving off 10 metre boards!”

Snoochie Shy – Radio 1Xtra DJ

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy reveals she is a big “scaredy cat”.

The 29-year-old said: “I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic too. But that all said, one of the things I am most looking forward to about doing this programme is the Trials! They are all crazy.”

“I am actually quite a shy person when I am outside my comfort zone. I think my shy side might come out and I might be quite shy in the first couple of days but I also will definitely be a team player. I want to show everyone how to twerk too!”

Richard Madeley – TV Presenter & Journalist

Legendary TV presenter Richard Madeley is hoping viewers will vote for him in their droves to do plenty f I’m A Celebrity Trials but admits he isn’t sure if he will get too frightened if he is made to walk a plank perched high up on a Welsh cliff top.

Reflecting on why he has finally accepted an offer to star in the new series after years of being asked, he explained he wants to find out what it feels like to be in the camp on a TV show that has become part of ‘British life’.

The 65-year-old said: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme. It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.”

“It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Naughty Boy – Music Producer

He has worked with some of the biggest names in pop, including Beyonce and Sam Smith, but now Naughty Boy wants to show I’m A Celebrity’s millions of viewers what he is really like as a person.

The producer, whose real name is Shahid Khan, said: “I am excited about going on I’m A Celebrity now. I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

“I am most looking forward to learning about myself. I don’t know what people in the music industry will think about me being in the Castle but having a break from everything is something I think everyone should have and do once a year. I love my friends and family, but I think it is good to have a break and time out.”

The 36-year-old admitted he is afraid of confined spaces and heights, adding: “Nothing in the Castle is likeable though! But I am looking forward to taking part in the Trials only because if we get the stars, it is good for everyone. I am looking forward to doing something heroic for everyone in the camp.”

Kadeena Cox, MBE – Paralympic Gold Medallist

She is a four time Paralympic gold champion and one of the British stars of this year’s Tokyo Games but Kadeena Cox readily admits going on I’m A Celebrity will be mentally tougher than anything she has ever done before.

From rats and spiders to snakes, not to mention a fear of heights, the 30-year-old says she is hoping her experience as a world class athlete will help to overcome some of the famous show Trials and challenges.

Kadeena, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2014, said: “Going on I’m A Celebrity is something so different for me and it’s completely out of my comfort zone. As a Paralympian, you are always trying to get that one per cent extra all the time and defending my title earlier this year in Tokyo was the hardest thing I have ever had to do but I think going into the Castle is going to be far harder mentally. ”

“I am scared of spiders, I don’t like rats, I don’t like snakes, and I don’t like heights. But I am hoping the athlete in me will want to do it for the team and just get through that tough moment. I will scream afterwards!”

“My mum thinks I am crazy to be doing it too and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but I am also really looking forward to meeting some new people from different walks of life.”