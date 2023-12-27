I’m A Celeb winner Sam Thompson sparks engagement rumours to girlfriend Zara McDermott

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson has sparked engagement rumours to his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Zara and Sam have been dating since 2019, after previously splitting in 2020, when the former Love Island star admitted to cheating on her boyfriend.

The couple have now taken to Instagram to share a sweet Christmas snap, posing in front of their Christmas tree.

Zara is seen covering her left hand and ring finger, which has left fans speculating whether the pair will soon announce that they are engaged.

Sam wrote alongside the image of the pair: “Beautiful day with a beautiful person ❤️”

Fans have since taken to the comments wondering if Sam has already popped the question.

One wrote: “Her ring finger is covered by her hand x”

Another said: “Merry Christmas wedding time guys ❤️❤️”

While a third penned: “Deffo hidden engagement photo…”

Sam was recently crowned King of the jungle and opened up about starting a family with his girlfriend on the hit ITV show.

On the show, This Morning presenter, Josie Gibson told the 31-year-old: “You’re going to be the best dad.”

Sam replied: “Thanks, Jose. It’s kind of tough to explain this, a lot of people- you not included – a lot of guys who are like, ‘Mate, you need to have kids, you need to have kids,’ but my circumstances are different to yours.”

“My girlfriend, and I would never want to take this away from her, is doing so well. I know she doesn’t want to give that up. And she shouldn’t have to.”

He continued: “There will come a time where we’ll both be like, ‘Yeah, now’s the time’, but I just don’t think it’s now.”

During his time on the show, Sam’s best friend Pete Wicks, flew over to Australia to support the star, while Zara remained at home.