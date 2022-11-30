I’m A Celeb winner Jill Scott admits she broke strict camp rule with Owen Warner

I’m A Celeb winner Jill Scott has admitted she broke a strict camp rule with Owen Warner.

The former footballer, who won the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb on Sunday, has revealed she sneakily gave the Hollyoaks actor extra rations at meal times.

Speaking to the Mirror, Jill confessed: “He felt like my little brother in there. I was always trying to give him an extra spoonful of rice.”

The former Lioness also spoke about her instant connection with Owen, who she became close friends with in camp.

She said: “From the first day when I said, ‘You’re on Hollyoaks’ and he said, ‘You play football don’t you?’ I think from then we just had that connection.”

Jill was crowned the Queen of the Jungle on Sunday night, after beating Owen and politician Matt Hancock in the final.

I’m A Celeb returned to the Australian jungle on November 6, after being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Ten celebrities entered the camp, and they were later joined by bombshell campmates Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood was the first celeb to leave this year’s show, as she was forced to withdraw from the competition after a routine blood test showed her iron levels were dangerously low.