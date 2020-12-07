I’m A Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher opens up about suffering a miscarriage

"It took me years to be able to talk about it..."

Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner married childhood sweetheart Tom back in 2012, who she shares three children with – Buzz (6), Buddy (4) and Max (2).

Speaking with The Sun, the bestselling author recalled her heartache after suffering a pregnancy loss the same year she and Tom tied the knot.

“I had a miscarriage before Buzz and it took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it’s hugely comforting to know that you’re not alone,” the podcaster told the publication.

“Miscarriage is still common and it’s amazing that people don’t feel like they can tell people that they are pregnant until 12 weeks because they don’t know what might happen.

“When a miscarriage happens, you need the people in your life to be there for you and you don’t need to feel ashamed or like you’ve done anything wrong.

“You need the people in your life to be able to give you the support,” Giovanna added.

“I don’t feel like people should be scared of saying anything just in case, because if the just in case happens you need those people.”

The 35-year-old praised Meghan Markle for her recent decision to speak out about suffering a miscarriage: “It’s amazing to hear that Meghan has spoken about it. I think it’s so important that people are open about miscarriages.

“Every time someone brings this topic of conversation up it helps so many people, because it’s such a lonely thing to go through and hearing other people express themselves when you can’t find the words to help people understand what you’re going through is so important.

“I think it’s so admirable and amazing for her to share what is a really raw and upsetting thing to go through.”