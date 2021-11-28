I’m A Celeb stars REMOVED from Gwrych Castle after major storm damage

The stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021 have been removed from Gwrych Castle after major storm damage.

On Saturday, ITV bosses announced that there would be no new episodes of the show this weekend due to damaged filming equipment caused by Storm Arwen, and it is not yet known when the show will return to our screens.

It has since been confirmed that this year’s celebrity campmates have been removed from the castle in North Wales and are quarantining individually – and they will only return to camp once the whole production has been safely re-established.

A statement from ITV read: “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.”

According to The Sun, the storm ripped through a 200ft production tent, and uplifted trees which smashed into the castle.

An insider told the publication there are fears the show’s return to our screens could be delayed as the scale of damage done to technical equipment is still unknown.

A source said: “This is a crushing blow. No one anticipated the disaster that this storm would cause and it has completely blindsided us.”

“The worst damage is to one of our three production areas — the tent where we keep the scanners, the TV editing suite, the production office and our IT equipment. From the outside, it is wrecked.” The source continued: “At the moment, we still don’t know what the damage done to the equipment is, as we can’t go in until it has been declared safe.” “But we need time to get everything fixed and the break buys us some time. We are hoping against hope it will be enough and that we can return on Monday.” “To go ahead then, we also need the green light to bring more staff back on set. But at the moment, nothing is guaranteed.”