I’m A Celeb star Tulisa opens up about how ‘her life fell apart’ before she left the spotlight for 10 years

I’m A Celeb star Tulisa opened up about how “her life fell apart” and why she left the spotlight for over ten years in Wednesday nights episode.

During a conversation with Oti, Tulisa reveals the importance of the number 13: “13 is like my spirit number, a lot of things happen to me, either on the 13th or the year 2013.”

Tulisa reveals: “2013 was the year I was set up by a British newspaper, for concern in the selling of class A drugs.”

“The guy’s name was Mahmood and basically, I was approached by a big movie company and they sent me a tweet or a DM from their official account to audition me for a movie role,” she explained.

She added: “I’d dabbled in acting, so this opportunity for me was huge.”

Revealing the money offered for the role was around £3.5 million, she goes on: “I was having meetings with these producers, they flew me out to Las Vegas, first class flights, limousines, 5 star hotels.”

Tulisa says: “I found out it was a lie. So I was told, as I wasn’t an actress, I was less likely to get the role and the only reason I would get it is if I was the girl in the role, and the girl in the role was this bad girl from London who was constantly up to naughtiness, rolling with gangs, up to all kinds of naughty stuff.”

Revealing she was eager to please, she says she went in and was “talking absolute crazy nonsense, and this went on for months, these meetings. They had me dangling on the end of a string.”

Explaining that every time she met up with them, they’d say to her: “We need some drugs.”

She added: “After months and months, eventually they got a number and it was of someone that wasn’t even a drug dealer, it was an aspiring movie producer and I wanted to make a hook up as well for that person, but I didn’t know anyone that could do that.”

She finishes: “The long story short is they ended up ordering £800’s worth of cocaine from the number that I had given them. Then before I knew it, I was being arrested in the concern of the selling of Class A drugs and I was facing four years in prison.”

She admitted: “I lost all my endorsements… my life fell apart.”

Adding: “When it came to the trial, I’d had a conversation with one of their drivers, I was being recorded but I didn’t know, I was saying how anti-drugs I am, so they were very aware of my feelings towards drugs.”

Admitting the driver initially gave a statement confirming she was anti-drugs, she reveals once they got closer to trial, the journalist got hold of him and forced him to change his statement.

She thought: “That was it, I’m done for, I’m going down.”

Tulisa confessed: “I prayed that night” and explained the next day, the driver went to her lawyers and put himself on the line.

“They had Mahmood on the trial saying he denied it in court,” she revealed.

Tulisa said: “Like that the case fell apart… the friend I had was free, I was free, [Mahmood] was charged with perverting the course of justice and he was facing the same amount of time that I was facing and he ended up going to prison and serving 18 months.”

Speaking before her entry into the I’m a Celebrity jungle, Tulisa said: “There’s nothing worse in that jungle than what happened in 2013.”

“Every time I think, you know, this is going to be hard, I think I’ve done it, I can do it,” Tulisa confessed before her entry into the jungle.

“And then I just got to the point, well, going on television again is the most uncomfortable situation I could possibly put myself in.”

“And I feel like I’ve been on this kind of healing cycle for the past 11 years, really, since all the crap, since X Factor, since the trial,” Tulisa confessed.

“And this, for me, would complete the cycle, because it’s the last thing on the list is this overwhelming fear that I have or have had. I’m not feeling it today, but overall, of this fear of being on especially TV.”