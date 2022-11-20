I’m A Celeb star ‘stormed off set and threatened to quit the show’

Boy George reportedly stormed off the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this week, and threatened to quit the show.

According to The Sun, the singer “went into meltdown mode” after a Bushtucker trial, when he was reportedly refused a ride in a golf buggy.

A source told the publication that the 61-year-old asked to get a ride back to the camp on the buggy, like his campmate Sue Cleaver, because he was exhausted.

When he was refused, George reportedly stormed into a producer’s tent and threatened to walk.

The insider explained: “Sue is allowed to be driven in a golf buggy under special conditions, but the rest of the campmates had to walk back from the trial which involved a steep hill.”

“George threw a massive strop and demanded to be driven in his own buggy – but ITV were having none of it as they said it would not be fair on the others.” “He then stormed into one of the production crew tents and pinched an apple, before hiding behind trees so that he couldn’t be filmed by any of the show’s cameras.” The source continued: “It was a proper temper tantrum, but George wasn’t backing down. He was threatening to walk out of the show, and in that moment he probably would have done.” “Luckily one of the producers was able to retrieve him, sit him down in a tent and convince him not to leave. It was a real storm in a teacup, and thankfully in the end he recognised that and agreed to go back to camp.” An ITV spokesman declined to comment on the report. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One.