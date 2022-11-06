I’m A Celeb star confirms he’s in talks to host the Big Brother reboot

Roman Kemp has confirmed he’s in talks to host the Big Brother reboot.

The Capital FM presenter has admitted he would love to host the show, which is set to air late next year.

The 29-year-old, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here back in 2019, told The Mirror: “I’d love to present Big Brother. There have been talks. I’ve always been a huge fan so I’d do my best to do it justice.”

“Davina and I were talking about it the other day. She said I should do it,” Roman added.

When Big Brother returns to our screens, a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

While fans previously assumed Davina McCall would get the hosting gig, the presenter recently confirmed she would not be hosting the reboot.

Davina presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins has been hotly tipped to take over from Davina.