I’m A Celeb star becomes frontrunner to replace Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

An I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star has become the frontrunner to replace Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice.

Holly began hosting the ITV show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

A recent report revealed that the ITV show is officially without presenters as Holly has yet to sign a deal, and Phillip quit TV earlier this year.

A source has now informed The Sun, that This Morning presenter Josie Gibson would be the perfect fit for the show.

Josie’s bubbly personality proved to be a hit amongst fans during her appearance in the Australian jungle.

The TV insider said: “Josie’s stint in the jungle shows she has the perfect blend of humility, confidence, humour and unflappability.”

“And she’s already proved she’s able to handle live TV during her time as a co-host on This Morning where she’s also developed quite a following among viewers.”

The source continued: “ITV will be hoping she’ll bring that popularity across to Dancing On Ice, if she ends up bagging the job in Holly’s absence.”

“ITV are still hoping Holly will sign up. But the situation remains up in the air and nervous producers are now counting down to the start in days rather than weeks.”

“There are several figures who could fill Holly’s role but Josie very much stands out.”

“Even if producers pick a potential Plan B, it will all depend on the availability of the potential candidates,” they added.

A recent report revealed that Holly had been tipped as second for the job, with Stephen Mulhern tipped 1/10 to host by William Hill.

The outlet previously reported that Holly is “in no rush” to return to present the 2024 series of the show, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

An insider told the publication at the time: “Everyone around her – family, friends and her team – all agreed that a really decent break from work would do her the power of good.”

“After all, work begins on the skate show in December with shoots and promo, and nobody wants to place unrealistic expectations on Holly’s shoulders and have her feel she needs to rush back, especially because nobody knows how and when the court case will proceed.”

“In many ways the producers of Dancing on Ice are in limbo until they can resolve the issue of who’ll be steering the ship when the show returns.”

“Although it usually doesn’t start until mid-January, bosses still now find themselves working on a timescale measured in weeks, not months,” the insider continued.

“It’s a very precarious position to be in when they have all the crew and a group of celebrities already working towards the first show, but nobody nailed on to present it.”

Stephen Mulhern, a close pal of Holly and Phillip, previously confirmed he was in the running to replace the former co-hosts.

He told MailOnline: “I used to do the spinoff show Defrosted and when I stood in for Phil when he wasn’t too well, he had Covid, I really enjoyed it and it was so lovely being back with Holly.”

“We had a great time together plus lots of the team were the same from when I did the ITV2 show,” Stephen continued.

“We are talking about it, but I promise you now that nothing is confirmed but if it happens, it will be absolutely amazing… if it doesn’t, look, it doesn’t.”

“I promise you I would tell you if we had it confirmed at this point.”