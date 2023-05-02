I’m A Celeb… South Africa fans react as TWO more stars join the show

Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash will join the I’m A Celeb… South Africa camp tonight.

The all-stars series has seen some of the most legendary stars from the last 20 years of the show return to the jungle.

The starting line-up included Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Janice Dickinson, and Shaun Ryder.

Gillian McKeith, Georgia Toffolo, Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment joined the camp as surprise late arrivals, and Joe and Dean now complete the line-up.

Joe won the eight season of I’m A Celeb in Australia back in 2008, while Dean appeared on the original show in 2006.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the return of two of the most popular contestants in the show’s history.

Check out their reactions below:

Can't wait to see Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney on @imacelebrity tomorrow night! #ImACeleb — Chloe Alana Smith (@chloe_flower) May 1, 2023

JOE SWASH LETS GOOOOO #ImACeleb — SJ ✨ (@SJ_Storiesxo) May 1, 2023

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney are on their way, tomorrow night on #imaceleb x — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 1, 2023