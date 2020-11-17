Vernon Kay, Beverly Callard and Jordan North will face the challenge

I’m A Celeb share first look at tonight’s eating Bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here have shared a first look at tonight’s Bushtucker trial.

Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard and Jordan North were voted to take part in the first eating challenge of the series ‘Frights Of The Round Table’, which will see the celebs attempt to tackle disgusting dishes including ‘Nuts Roast’.

Vernon looked horrified when he uncovered his first meal, which includes deer’s testicles.

“Oh it’s not even warm,” he said, as he picked up his “chosen testicle”.

Beverley is seen gagging as she watched on, with Vernon struggling to keep the dish down.

The celebs will attempt to win stars in the trial, which results in meals for camp.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 9:15pm.