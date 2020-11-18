Two new stars will be joining the series tongiht

I’m A Celeb share first look at new campmates’ first Bucktucker trial

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here have shared a sneak peek at the new campmates’ first trial.

At the end of Tuesday night’s show, it was revealed that West End star Ruthie Henshall and classical singer Russell Watson would be joining the lineup.

Upon entering the camp at Gwrych Castle, the newcomers are forced to take part in a Bushtucker trial called ‘Stage Fright’.

Russell and Ruthie are seen dressed as jesters, as they search for punch lines to jokes in barrels filled with rotten vegetables.

Jordan North offered the new campmates some special advice prior to the challenge, after already taking part in two trials himself since the series began on Sunday.

“Don’t overthink it, just go to your happy place,” he joked, referring to his own comments during a terrifying snakes trial.

Tuesday night’s trial saw Jordan, saw Vernon Kay, and Beverley Callard win 10 stars in the stomach-churning eating trial.

Before entering the camp, Ruthie said: “I am really looking forward to going in. I have been doing the same thing, which I adore, for 35 years and now I want to shake my life up a bit!”

“I have also got two teenagers and I can’t wait to get away from them! What’s worse – living with two teenagers or going in a castle – thank you very much, I will take the castle!”

The stage actress said she’d love to win, and admitted she wouldn’t rule out the chance of romance blossoming in camp.

“Whilst it is the last thing I am thinking about, if there was somebody rather lovely and delicious to look at around my age who was single as well, then that would make

it all the more lovely!”

Before entering camp, Russell said: “I think people often view classical singers as being a bit snooty, posh and unapproachable. And I think I will 100 per cent dispel that myth

very quickly!”

“I am just going to go in and be myself. I don’t know yet whether they will have forged friendships or whether I will walk in there and they will be desperate to hear someone else’s stories!”

“I definitely think I will be the clown in the camp. And I will sing too as I have to keep my voice operating and working.”

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here! returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm.