I’m A Celeb producers apologise for liking comment on Instagram that contained ‘unacceptable language’ about campmate

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here bosses have apologised for liking a comment on social media that contained “unacceptable language” about a campmate.

The Instagram post in question has since been deleted, but it allegedly referred to YouTuber Nella Rose.

ITV have failed to identify what the post had said or who it was about – leaving fans to speculate online.

In a statement made by the broadcaster, they wrote: “Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments.”

“The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.”

“We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media.”

Fans have since taken to the comments of the statement and shared their thoughts on the incident.

One wrote: “I’m glad you clarified that mistake. The hate towards Nella has been WAY to much. I disagree with some of her actions in the jungle but people are acting like she’s the worst human being alive and that’s unfair.”

Another said: “Apologies accepted on behalf of Queen Nella!”

While another X user exclaimed: “Did the admin forget they weren’t on their personal page?”