I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock ‘treated by medics after being bitten by a SCORPION’

Matt Hancock was reportedly bitten by a scorpion in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp this morning.

According to MailOnline, the former UK Health Minister was treated by medics after being bitten on the finger.

A TV insider told the outlet: “Matt was shocked – it’s not every day that a scorpion bites you.”

The source continued: “He’s already had such an eventful first week in camp after completing trial after trial – and now he’s been treated by the show’s medics too.”

“The scorpion was safety removed from camp and thankfully, it wasn’t poisonous.”

Matt entered the jungle earlier this week alongside comedian Seann Walsh and so far, he has been voted to do five Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One.

