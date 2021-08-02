I’m A Celeb ‘forced to change location AGAIN’ amid Covid restrictions

The show was supposed to return to Australia this year

I’m A Celebrity bosses have reportedly scrapped plans to film this year’s series in Australia, due to increased Covid restrictions.

According to the MailOnline, the crew are now preparing to film the show in Wales again.

Bosses moved the show to Gwrych Castle in Wales last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source said: “It doesn’t mean the series will be below par as the last series was the second most popular in show series.”

“Bosses are working hard to get things ready for the launch following Australia’s change in status.”

Last year’s series, which was won by Giovanna Fletcher, was a huge hit with fans – and became the second most popular season of I’m A Celeb since the show started.

Although viewers loved the new location in Wales, bosses were eager to bring the show back to Australia this year.

Back in March, ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “If we can go back to Australia – and this show is meant to be in Australia – then that’s what we’ll do.”

“We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once (in the castle).”