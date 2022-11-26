I’m A Celeb: First look at Celebrity Cyclone 2022

The most iconic trial of the series is back on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The final four celebrities – Owen Warner, Jill Scott, Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock will face Celebrity Cyclone.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the four campmates are suited and booted in their superhero costumes, ready to take on the iconic Wipeout-inspired obstacle course.

The iconic trial will see the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-inspired costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

Although the order of who will take part in the trial has yet to be confirmed, the teaser gives an indication that Jill will tackle the first stage, with four huge stars in hand.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9.15pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.