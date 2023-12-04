I’m A Celeb fans react as Nella Rose becomes second star to leave the jungle

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans have reacted after Nella Rose became the second star to leave the jungle.

On Monday night, hosts Ant and Dec revealed the YouTube star received the fewest votes from the public.

The night prior, Frankie Dettori was voted-off the show.

One X user penned: “nella rose i hope you know how f**king proud we are of you.”

Another wrote: “me tuning into i’m a celeb for the time since launch night to watch nigel leave but instead i was confronted with the queen, the icon and the legend nella rose leaving.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “After today, I don’t want to see anymore #nellarose slander, she’s off your tvs now unless you choose to stay watching her. Well done nella.”

Will really miss @nellarose from #ImACeleb. She was brilliant. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) December 4, 2023

Scenes in various homes across the UK after watching Nella Rose voted out of the jungle. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/pb3kF6BDFu — Vibes & Facts (@vibesNfacts) December 4, 2023

@nellarose made this show ! It would have been a terrible series without her, outrageous she didn’t get more votes 😢 — CeeGee (@CATHERI30308842) December 4, 2023