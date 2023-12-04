Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

I’m A Celeb fans react as Nella Rose becomes second star to leave the jungle

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans have reacted after Nella Rose became the second star to leave the jungle.

On Monday night, hosts Ant and Dec revealed the YouTube star received the fewest votes from the public.

The night prior, Frankie Dettori was voted-off the show.

One X user penned: “nella rose i hope you know how f**king proud we are of you.”

Another wrote: “me tuning into i’m a celeb for the time since launch night to watch nigel leave but instead i was confronted with the queen, the icon and the legend nella rose leaving.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “After today, I don’t want to see anymore #nellarose slander, she’s off your tvs now unless you choose to stay watching her. Well done nella.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us