I’m A Celeb fans react as Gillian McKeith joins the South Africa series

Gillian McKeith has joined the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The 63-year-old, who famously appeared on the Australian version of the show back in 2010, made a surprise appearance in the camp at the end of Monday night’s episode.

Speaking about signing up for the All Stars series, Gillian told ITV: “My family thinks I’ve lost my mind. But of course, I am in it to win it.”

Gillian also spoke the time she famously fainted on the show ahead of a Bushtucker Trial.

She said: “I have never been able to forget about my fainting in the jungle! I have been reminded about I’m A Celebrity every single day since I came out by taxi drivers and people in the street! They all talk about it as if it were yesterday.”

“They say I was entertaining. It might have been for them but it certainly wasn’t for me!”

Gillian’s surprise arrival has sent I’m A Celeb fans into a frenzy, and they have taken to Twitter to react to her joining the show. Take a look:

THIS is what the people want. Can’t wait to get absolutely Gillian McKeith’d #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/0fVrMi9uHx — Natalie (@xnataliehughes) April 24, 2023

GILLIAN MCKEITH RETURNING TO IM A CELEB IN A BOX IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT??? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5UU2UGCGsd — soph | succession spoilers (@keeleyyhawes) April 24, 2023

GILLIAN MCKEITH!!!???? No fucking way!!! #ImACeleb — The Ginger One (@thegingerone01) April 24, 2023

Shaun Ryder when Gillian Mckeith walks back in #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/uCg1HLLjJC — 🏳️‍🌈Daniel Matthews🏳️‍🌈 (@DanielDm27) April 24, 2023

Gillian McKeith popping out of the box like: #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YD48zrk2pE — Jessica Driver (@Juicyjessxo) April 24, 2023

No bloody way Gillian McKeith the master fainter is back

😂😂😂😂#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9b2B1j8Ga4 — Emma Sealey 🇯🇲❤🇯🇲 (@Emma1240) April 24, 2023

Me waiting for this moment again now that Gillian McKeith is back in camp. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/aL3iMLVQt0 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) April 24, 2023