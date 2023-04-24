Ad
I’m A Celeb fans react as Gillian McKeith joins the South Africa series

©ITV Plc
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Gillian McKeith has joined the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The 63-year-old, who famously appeared on the Australian version of the show back in 2010, made a surprise appearance in the camp at the end of Monday night’s episode.

Speaking about signing up for the All Stars series, Gillian told ITV: “My family thinks I’ve lost my mind. But of course, I am in it to win it.”

Gillian also spoke the time she famously fainted on the show ahead of a Bushtucker Trial.

She said: “I have never been able to forget about my fainting in the jungle! I have been reminded about I’m A Celebrity every single day since I came out by taxi drivers and people in the street! They all talk about it as if it were yesterday.”

“They say I was entertaining. It might have been for them but it certainly wasn’t for me!”

Gillian’s surprise arrival has sent I’m A Celeb fans into a frenzy, and they have taken to Twitter to react to her joining the show. Take a look:

