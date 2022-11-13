I’m A Celeb fans have the same complaint about the new season

The new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicked off last Sunday.

This year’s line-up includes Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, pop sensation Boy George, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, former rugby ace Mike Tindall, Radio X host Chris Moyles, and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, Loose Women’s Charlene White, England football player Jill Scott, comedian Seann Walsh, and politician Matt Hancock complete the star-studded line-up.

Although fans are delighted that the show has returned to the Australian jungle for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have the same complaint after Saturday night’s show.

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who joined the show late alongside Seann Walsh, was voted to do his fifth consecutive Bushtucker Trial.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “So #ImACelebrity is pretty much the Matt Hancock show…. not sure I will be watching ….”

Another wrote: “@imacelebrity is turning into the @MattHancock show it’s ridiculous.”

A third viewer tweeted: “Getting boring now matt Hancock show he done everything challenge he got the job done give the others a go earn their money chris,mike,Sean don’t think am gonna stay tuned! #ImACeleb”

Someone else penned: “#ImACeleb people please stop voting Matt Hancock to do the trials, it’s a week down let other people have the experience of really taking part. I’m fed up with it being Matt Hancock show he’s getting more publicity than he should let’s see others doing their bit for the group.”

It comes after Matt spoke about his Covid-19 kissing scandal with his celebrity campmates.

The 44-year-old made headlines last year after it was revealed that he had breached Covid-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo at his cabinet office – despite being married.

The MP was subsequently forced to resign from his position as Health Secretary.

Speaking to his campmate Babtúndé Aléshé while sat on a log, Matt confided in him that his life had been “tough” ever since the kissing scandal came to light.

“You messed up,” the comedian told him candidly.

“It was really tough. I messed up and I fessed up,” Matt said. “I resigned and it’s no excuse, but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

Babatúndé joked: “You didn’t just ‘fall in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv!”

Matt replied: “Oh, give over,” before adding: “That’s been hard. I obviously brought it on myself, so yeah… it’s been tough.”

Asked whether he was still with “the lady”, the former Health Secretary said: “With Gina? Yeah, very much so, yeah, totally. That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

Matt was also grilled on the scandal by his campmate Scarlette Douglas, who candidly told him that his breaching of Covid-19 restrictions was making it “difficult” for people to warm up to him in the jungle.

“A lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult,” the TV presenter told him. “A lot of people had difficult times, and then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them I think was a big slap in the face for everyone.”

Matt responded: “Look, I know how people felt. That’s why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One.