I’m A Celeb fans are all saying the same thing about Olivia Attwood’s shock departure

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the series, had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

A show spokesperson told The Mirror: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

It’s understood Olivia is already on her way back to the UK, where she will be reunited with her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack.

Olivia made history as the first ever Love Island star to appear on the show, so it’s safe to say her departure has disappointed a lot of fans.

Since her exit was confirmed by ITV, many fans have admitted they’re “gutted” she’s been forced to quit the programme.

Viewers had already tipped her to win the show, and were looking forward to seeing her face off against Matt Hancock in camp.

Gutted about Olivia having to pull out! She was going to be hilarious 😭 #ImACeleb — Shaughna Phillips (@Shaughna_P) November 7, 2022

Gutted Olivia has left the Jungle. She is without doubt one of the most fabulously memorable people I have ever worked with #OliviaAttwood #ImACeleb — Nadia Essex (@LadyNadiaEssex) November 7, 2022

Gutted for Olivia. You could already tell she was going to be a bloody great campmate #ImACeleb https://t.co/dhyYBK59jz — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 7, 2022

The way we’ve been robbed of Olivia Attwood annihilating Matt Hancock in less than a day #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ucEFXHqSWf — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) November 7, 2022

Damn. Olivia Attwood is out of #ImACeleb already on medical grounds. Shame. She was already proving to be a great campmate and I was looking forward to watching her. Hope she’s alright. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 7, 2022

Olivia Attwood has left the jungle to “undergo some medical checks” and won’t be returning to camp. Gutted – I honestly thought she was finalist material #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TfHRAPOQDO — Lauren Morris (@laurenm345) November 7, 2022

Honestly gutted we won’t get to see Olivia Attwood and Matt Hancock share the same living space #imaceleb — Heather✨ (@iamheatherh) November 7, 2022

NO WAY HAS OLIVIA ATWOOD LEFT IM HEARTBROKEN #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/blBdDwAzwm — l (@nataliasmotive) November 7, 2022

During the first episode, which aired on Sunday night, the 31-year-old was challenged to jump out of a helicopter at 10,000ft alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles.

Speaking on the beach after her skydive, Olivia told the cameras: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever.”

“Top 10 experience of my life,” she gushed.

Olivia and Chris were then joined by Boy George and Scarlett Douglas on a secluded beach, where they were told they had to spend the night before taking part in the first trial of the series.

The reality star shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island.

Speaking before entering the jungle, Olivia said: “Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle.”

“It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately!”

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me. I think people think I am high maintenance, and I will struggle without make-up and nails, but I am not that bothered, and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks.”

“It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”