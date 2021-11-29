I’m A Celeb cancelled for third night after storm damage

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has been cancelled for a third night due to poor weather conditions.

There has been no new episodes of the show since Friday night, after Storm Arwen damaged filming equipment and forced the celebrity campmates out of Gwrych Castle.

It has since been confirmed that the show will return to our screens on Tuesday night with a brand new episode hosted by Ant and Dec.

The new season kicked off last Sunday, and there has already been a lot of drama.

Presenter Richard Madeley was forced to quit the show after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning.

There was also a major security breach in camp on Thursday night, after an intruder managed to evade the show’s extensive security system.

I’m A Celeb returns to ITV and Virgin Media One on Tuesday, November 30.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new season, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson, and explain the resurfaced drama between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.