I’m A Celeb bosses hold crisis meetings over future of the show

Will the show return later this year?

I’m A Celebrity bosses are holding crisis meetings over the future of the show.

According to The Sun, there’s doubts over whether the series will return later this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source said: “I’m A Celebrity is six months away but bosses are holding meetings about how they can ensure it still goes ahead in the current climate.”

“A raft of measures are being looked at. One of the most recent plans was to employ a crew that is 95 per cent made up of Australian workers to overcome the issues surrounding flying to different countries and the quarantine restrictions.”

“This would mean a lot of the show’s UK crew missing out on their annual big gig but ITV are having to seriously consider every option,” the insider continued.

“The changing nature of the crisis means that every situation is having to be assessed and planned for.

“It’s such a ratings hit, so they’ll do everything possible to make sure it goes on air. But the safety and welfare of their teams is the priority at all times,” the source added.

