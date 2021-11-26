I’m A Celeb bosses ‘fear more stars may leave the show’ after Richard Madeley’s exit

I’m A Celebrity bosses are reportedly concerned they may lose more celebrity contestants, following Richard Madeley’s dramatic exit.

The 65-year-old was forced to quit the series this week, after he fell ill and was admitted to hospital – therefore breaking the show’s Covid bubble.

The Sun has since reported that three other stars have sought medical treatment in camp, sparking fears more stars may leave the show in the coming days.

According to insiders, Dame Arlene Phillips is on daily painkillers, and Frankie Bridge has developed a mystery rash.

Naughty Boy has also been speaking to a counsellor behind the scenes, as he’s been struggling to cope with his mother’s dementia diagnosis.

A source said: “Spirits were already rock bottom at the start of the week with The Clink and Main Camp split.”

“But there are growing concerns for Arlene who is really struggling and in chronic pain.”

“She is being helped around by the likes of David Ginola and Naughty Boy and is looking really frail. It’s hard enough roughing it in the ruins of an old castle let alone at 78 years old.”

“She is a trooper and wants to show everyone how tough she is. But there may come a point where the decision is taken out of her hands.”

The insider continued: “Naughty Boy is also having a tough time. He’s been speaking to the show’s psych team, led by Sandra Scott, on a specially set-up iPad to make sure he is staying upbeat.”

“This is the longest he has been away from his mother since her diagnosis so they are keen to make sure he’s not spiralling quietly.”

