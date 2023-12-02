I’m A Celeb 2023: Tensions rise between between THESE two campmates

Tensions rose in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campsite during Saturday night’s episode of the show – and are set to rise even further.

Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix clashed over the cooking in camp, after the This Morning presenter and boxer Tony Bellew were appointed as the new camp chefs, taking over the role from Fred.

The role reversal made in Friday night’s show, has now caused tension in the camp.

At the beginning of the episode, Hollyoaks star Nick opened up about Fred finding it hard to pass on the reins to Josie and Tony.

In the Bush Telegraph, he said: “Last night, chef Fred found it hard handing the reins over to chef Tony and Josie.”

“This morning’s breakfast service, it’s going to be interesting how he’s going to cope because I don’t think he did too well last night.”

Fred then commented on the way new camp chefs Josie and Tony, decided to cook breakfast.

Fred asked: “Did you do the beans, Josie. Did you soak them?”

Josie replied: “No.”

Fred guided Tony about the pan placement on the fire too saying: “Put it flat Tony, you’ve got to make sure it’s flat. Not quite flat…”

The First Date’s star took to the Bush Telegraph and said: “Today, Tony and Josie are going to cook their first breakfast. Breakfast is basically boiled rice. But there is a way to cook the rice.”

“If not, the rice tastes bitter and it’s really unpleasant in the morning, so hopefully they’ll get it right,” he added.

Fred asked in camp: “Josie, is the rice cooked? How far are we from…”

Josie answered: “It’s boiling up. It’s still a bit hard.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Josie said: “Me and Tony are the chefs. He’s a pot wash now. He’s got to give the reins over to me. It’s only me and Tony can fit on that horse. No Fred.”

Josie confided in camp leader Nella, and said: “He’s really getting involved all the time.”

Nella replied: “My whole thing is, we came to the jungle to have fun and do new experiences and everybody should be able to try new things. If you want to cook…”

Josie said: “He’s not cooking anymore and I don’t think he’ll grasp it.”

Tensions are expected to rise in camp between the pair, as Tony later exclaimed: “Fred’s going to do what Fred’s going to do. He’s a chef and he’s hovering over us while we’re cooking.”

“I know it’s slightly annoying Josie and I’m telling you, it’ll get a reaction soon enough. Just sit back and enjoy your popcorn and wait for the… [mimics fireworks].”

Later in the episode Fred exclaimed that cooking was not Josie’s “forte.”