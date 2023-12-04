I’m A Celeb 2023: Rochelle Humes reveals why she’s not in Australia supporting husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes has revealed why she’s not in Australia supporting her husband Marvin during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The JLS star is one of nine campmates remaining in the jungle.

When the celebrities’ loved ones arrived in Brisbane earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed Rochelle wasn’t among them.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Rochelle told her followers: “My predicament is that I really don’t want him to walk out onto that bridge to nobody.”

“Because that would mean I have really failed him and I’m really trying to make everything happen but I really don’t want him on that bridge lonely.”

“Right, so I took the kids to Lapland UK tonight. It was the cutest thing ever. However, I am freezing, my bones are cold. But it was magic and the kids had the best time ever.”

“I am however, super late in catching up on the jungle, which is not like me. And I don’t know how to do it like this. So I’m literally just speed watching everything now.”

Rochelle continued: “I feel really uneasy if I look at the phone and it’s like nine o’clock and I’m nowhere near home.”

“But I just wanted to say that the voting is open to save Marv. Well to save everybody.”

“I know that he’s having fun. Obviously I really want to see him, that goes without saying. And I could do with a hand!”

“But I also really want him to stay in there because he’s committed to this jungle experience now. So I really want to make sure that he gets the most out of it and, you know, really stays there for as long as possible.”