I’m A Celeb 2023: Josie Gibson sparks outrage as fans spot her unusual habit

This Morning host Josie Gibson | From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Josie Gibson has sparked outrage amongst I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans.

The This Morning host entered the Australian jungle last weekend alongside social media star Nella Rose, former leader of the Brexit party Nigel Farage, JLS’ Marvin Humes, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.

Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and food critic Grace Dent – as well as two new campmates Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew complete the line-up.

From Lifted Entertainment

On Wednesday night, fans noticed Josie was sucking her thumb while sleeping in camp.

One X user penned: “Was Josie sucking her thumb or am I trippin? 🤣 #ImACeleb.”

Another wrote: “Josie NEEDS to stop sucking her thumb. It’s WEIRD #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Did Josie just suck her thumb whilst sleeping #ImACeleb.”

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

