Iggy Azalea supports Britney Spears as she claims she ‘witnessed’ her father’s behaviour

Iggy Azalea has shared her support for Britney Spears on social media, claiming she witnessed her father’s alleged behaviour towards her.

On June 23, the pop singer called for an end to her “abusive” conservatorship during a landmark court hearing.

In her testimony, the 39-year-old slammed her father Jamie, who has controlled aspects of her life under the conservatorship since 2008.

A host of famous faces have since shared their support for Britney online, including Iggy – who collaborated with the singer back in 2015 on the song, Pretty Girls.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Iggy wrote: “Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.”

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggeration or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?”

The Australian rapper also alleged: “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.”

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exists with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.”

Iggy concluded: “This is not right at all.”

