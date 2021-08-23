Iggy Azalea slams rumours she ‘hooked up’ with Tristan Thompson after his split from Khloe Kardashian

Iggy Azalea slams rumours she ‘hooked up’ with Tristan Thompson after his...

Iggy Azalea has slammed rumours she “hooked up” with Tristan Thompson, following his split from Khloe Kardashian.

After rekindling their romance during the lockdown last year, Khloe and Tristan split once again in June, and have been focused on co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter True.

In a YouTube video, blogger Tasha K claimed Australian rapper Iggy and Khloe’s NBA star ex were sleeping together.

She said: “Khloe somehow wants Tristan Thompson back. When I got that news, does she know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f***ing? Does she not know?”

Taking to Twitter to respond to the rumours, Iggy wrote: “Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life.”

“Y’all are really that bored?!?!” she asked. “S**t is very, very weird behavior.”

Iggy later added: “Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.”

“Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullshit, so I’m actually annoyed.”

The news comes after In Touch Weekly reported that Khloe had given Tristan another chance after their brief split.

Khloe addressed the rumours last week, after a fan claimed she had “no self worth” for taking Tristan back.

Taking to Twitter, the Good American founder replied: “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

According to E! News, the reality star and her basketball player beau are not back together, but a source told the publication Khloe “will always have feelings towards Tristan”.

The insider said: “They are telling people they aren’t back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with [their daughter] True… It’s hard for [Khloe] and she wishes these weren’t the circumstances.”

The source noted that Khloe is “very cordial” with her ex, explaining: “She wants him around and they talk every day. Khloe has forgiven him for what he’s done and would rather just be on good terms with him.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

The couple grew close again during the lockdown and decided to give their romance another chance.

But in June, Page Six reported that Khloe and Tristan were over once again, just hours after Mail Online reported that the basketball player was seen getting close to three women at a house party.

The break-up news also came just a few hours after the final part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion episode aired, where Khloe finally admitted she and Tristan were back together and that they were looking for a surrogate to grow their family.

Khloe also claimed she had “forgiven” Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn during the reunion, after her alleged hook-up with Tristan.