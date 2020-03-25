Idris Elba responds to Cardi B’s theory that celebs are PAID to say they have COVID-19

"I want people to understand that this is very real"

Idris Elba responds to Cardi B’s theory that celebs are PAID to...

Idris Elba has slammed the conspiracy theory that celebrities are being “paid” to claim they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The actor addressed the bizarre internet hypothesis in a new Instagram video last night.

“This idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus? That’s absolute bulls*it,” he retorted.

“Such stupidness. People wanna spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid.”

“It’s the quickest way to get people sick because there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it if we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

Cardi B joked in a recent live stream about the theory, leading internet conspiracy theorists to discuss the bizarre idea.

Idris also addressed criticism that celebrities have been able to get coronavirus tests, while many others have not.

“I think the debate about rich and poor and who’s getting it and who’s not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” he said.

“It’s like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don’t understand that.”

He continued: “This isn’t a movie. I’m not an actor right now. I’m just a human being and I just happen to be in the public eye.

“So I want people to understand that this is very real.”

“I don’t feel like I’m privileged because I got a test because I actually contracted it.”