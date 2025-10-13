Iconic British sitcom set for comeback as creators strike deal to revive series

The iconic British sitcom The Inbetweeners is set to make a comeback with the creators signing a deal to revive the series.

The Channel 4 sitcom, which was created by Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, chronicled the teenage struggles of four teenagers and was so popular that it inspired two successful motion pictures.

With the recent signing of a new deal with Banijay UK, Damon Beesley and Ian Morris’s production business, Fudge Park, “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”

The show’s creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends)”.

The chief exec of Banijay UK, Patrick Holland has said he was “delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners with them.”

He added: “They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audiences old and new.”

The company said the deal “unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms, including film, TV and stage.”

The 41-year-old actor Joe Thomas, who portrayed Simon, stated last year that all four of the core cast members would be eager to return to the series.

When asked if conversations about a comeback had started, he said: “Yes, it’s happened in various forms. All of us feel it would be nice to do.”

Speaking about whether they were all still friends, Joe responded: “We’re all still around. We’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”

From 2008 to 2010, the coming-of-age series ran on E4, then in 2011 and 2014, it was made into a movie.

James Buckley played Jay, Blake Harrison played Neil, Simon Bird played Will, and Joe Thomas starred as Simon.

Playing Charlotte, who was a year older than the high school boys, Emily Atack, 35, was also a regular who briefly dated Will.