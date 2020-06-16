Iain Stirling tipped to appear on major reality show – after Love Island winter series is cancelled

Iain Stirling tipped to appear on major reality show – after Love...

Iain Stirling has been tipped to join the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old has become a new favourite to appear on the popular show, after it was announced that Love Island won’t return until summer 2021.

According to the Irish Mirror, bookies now place Iain at 7/2 to compete on the BBC show later this year.

“Fans love Iain as the voice of Love Island,” a Ladbrokes spokesperson said.

“But without that taking place this summer fans are really hoping they get to see the Scot on the Strictly dancefloor instead.”

The comedian would be following in the footsteps of his girlfriend Laura Whitmore, who took part in the 2016 series.

Love Island bosses recently confirmed the show won’t return until next summer, after scrapping plans to host another winter series in South Africa.

In a statement, ITV said: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

