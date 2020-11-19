Iain Stirling sparks speculation he’s ‘secretly married’ Laura Whitmore

The presenter has been spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger

Iain Stirling has sparked speculation he’s secretly married his rumoured fiancée Laura Whitmore.

Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that the couple got engaged in South Africa back in February – but they never made an official announcement.

During his appearance on Loose Women today, Iain sent the rumour mill into overdrive as he appeared to be wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.

The presenter hosted the show alongside Marvin Humes, Ronan Keating and Roman Kemp to mark International Men’s Day.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island in February.

In recent months, Laura has also been spotted wearing a yellow diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

Laura and Iain are now living in London together, with her beloved pooch Mick.

The couple have been through a lot over the past year, as their friend Caroline Flack tragically took her own life on February 15.

During a recent interview, Laura said the coronavirus lockdown allowed her to grieve in private.

Goss.ie have contacted Iain and Laura’s representatives for comment.