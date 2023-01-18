Iain Stirling shuts down awkward question about Love Island’s new host Maya Jama during TV interview

Iain Stirling shut down an awkward question about Love Island’s new host Maya Jama on Good Morning Britain today.

The Scottish comedian, who is married to the show’s former host Laura Whitmore, appeared on the programme to promote the new series – which is taking place in South Africa.

During his interview, host Ed Balls asked Iain: “Have you said to [Maya], ‘Can you come over for a chat?’ or ‘I’m sending you a text?'”, referencing the show’s famous catchphrases.

The 34-year-old replied: “To Maya Jama? I’m sure my wife would have something to say about that if that happened…”

Iain continued: “Maya is absolutely fantastic, Laura was absolutely fantastic, Maya is doing such a good job… her slow-mo walks have been something else. Great looks.”

Maya took over as host of Love Island after Laura stepped away from the role last year.

The Irish presenter announced her shock departure from the popular dating show in August, admitting she found “certain elements” of the series “very difficult”.

Laura replaced Caroline Flack as the presenter of Love Island in 2020, after she stood down from the role in December 2019.

Laura and Iain secretly tied the knot at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11, 2020.

They welcomed their first child in March 2021, a daughter named Stevie Ré.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

