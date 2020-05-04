Iain Stirling shares gushing post about girlfriend Laura Whitmore for her birthday

Iain Stirling has shared an adorable message for Laura Whitmore on her birthday.

The Love Island presenter is celebrating turning 35-years-old today in lockdown with her partner.

The Love Island voiceover star took to Instagram to celebrate the Bray native’s birthday in the sweetest way.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend and the one person who doesn’t seem to mind that I’ve managed to kill a sizeable section of our lawn,” he wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt message was a photo of Laura wearing denim dungarees and a yellow t-shirt, as she jokingly gestured at the disappeared lawn.

Iain, 32, and Laura have been dating since summer 2017.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to send Laura best wishes on her special day.

“Happy birthday Laura! 💕😘 X,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday Laura the prettiest minion ever 😂💕,” another added.

The news came after Laura opened up about Caroline Flack’s death, over two months after the presenter sadly took her own life.

