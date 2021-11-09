Iain Stirling leads tributes to Caroline Flack on what would have been her birthday

Iain Stirling has lead the tributes to the late Caroline Flack on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her home in London on February 15 last year after taking her own life.

Iain, who worked with Caroline on the popular dating show, took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark her birthday.

Alongside a selfie with his late friend, the Scottish comedian wrote: “Happy Birthday Caroline x.”

A number of Caroline’s other friends took to social media to pay tribute to their late friend, including Keith Lemon who shared a drawing of the TV personality with the words ‘Be Kind’ written next to her.

He captioned the post: “Appy birfday Flack! Miss you x.”

Dawn O’ Porter also shared a photo of Caroline, and wrote: “Happy birthday you plum ❤️.”

One of the late presenter’s closest friends Lou Teasdale also wished her a happy birthday, sharing a series of photos with Caroline to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful, I miss you every day 🤍.”

Lou also shared the quote “in a world where you can be anything be kind.”

Meanwhile Iain’s wife and current Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore took to her Stories to share the same ‘Be Kind’ drawing Keith Lemon posted.

She wrote: “Happy heavenly birthday Flack. Still doesn’t feel real you’re not here. Hope we’re doing you proud.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.