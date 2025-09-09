Husband of woman at the centre of Coldplay kiss cam scandal drops bombshell as he FINALLY breaks silence

The Husband of the woman, Kristin Cabot, at the centre of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, has dropped a bombshell after he finally broke his silence on the viral moment.

In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR manager, Kristin, were caught with their arms wrapped around each other on the big screen at a Coldplay concert, leading to speculation of an alleged affair between them.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

The video of the pair quickly went viral, sparking headlines around the world about an alleged affair.

Andy subsequently stepped down from his role as CEO of the company, and Kristin followed suit.

According to the Daily Mail, Kristin and her husband, Andrew, were reportedly on the rocks at the time of the scandal, and now she has filed for divorce.

Since filing for divorce, Andrew has now spoken out, confirming to PEOPLE, that the pair were “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.”

A spokeswoman for Andrew told PEOPLE: “Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” the spokeswoman adds. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”

“No further public comment will be made,” the spokeswoman said.

When Kristin and Byron were spotted in the viral video during a Coldplay performance in Massachusetts this summer, Kristin was serving as the chief people officer for Astronomer.

Lead singer Chris Martin joked at the time that the pair were “either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy” because of their sudden panic at being shown on-screen.

Just days before the statement, the Daily Mail, had reported that Kristin and her husband, Andrew, had filed for divorce.

According to reports, papers were submitted to dissolve the marriage to a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Julia Andrews’ ex-wife, said: “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”